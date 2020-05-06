15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Castillo, a military police officer with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, attaches the slide of his M9 pistol at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 5, 2020. Performing routine maintenance to ensure a weapon is clean and functional is a key part of being ready to fight in any clime or place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

