SILVERDALE, Wash. - Cmdr. Kenneth Roman, from Stafford, Virginia, was relieved as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) during a change of command, June 5. Roman was hand-selected to serve as the next post command senior deputy and Commander, Submarine Squadron 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 18:35
|Photo ID:
|6232763
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-WJ386-2001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|STAFFORD, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Kentucky Blue Changes Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Andrea Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Kentucky Blue Changes Command
LEAVE A COMMENT