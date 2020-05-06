USS Kentucky Blue Changes Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. - Cmdr. Kenneth Roman, from Stafford, Virginia, was relieved as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) during a change of command, June 5. Roman was hand-selected to serve as the next post command senior deputy and Commander, Submarine Squadron 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez/Released)

