    USS Kentucky Blue Changes Command [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    SILVERDALE, Wash. - Cmdr. Kenneth Roman, from Stafford, Virginia, was relieved as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) during a change of command, June 5. Roman was hand-selected to serve as the next post command senior deputy and Commander, Submarine Squadron 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez/Released)

