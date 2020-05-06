USS Kentucky Blue Changes Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 5, 2020) - The blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) conducted a change of command, June 5.



Cmdr. Larry Arbuckle, from Medford, Oregon, relieved Cmdr. Kenneth Roman, from Stafford, Virginia, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Kentucky’s commanding officer.



Commodore Capt. Todd Figanbaum, Commander, Submarine Squadron 17, praised Roman for Kentucky’s many achievements during his tenure.



“A crew that performs like Kentucky Blue… it doesn’t just happen – there’s no luck or fate or good timing,” said Figanbaum. “Sustained superior performance does not fall in your lap; you have to seek it out, you have to fight for it and then you have to nurture it, and that’s what Kentucky Blue has done.”



Under Roman’s command, Kentucky successfully completed three strategic deterrent patrols and a first of its kind modernization to the most advanced combat system in the fleet. Kentucky was also awarded the 2017 Pacific Fleet Trident Award, 2018 Retention Excellence Award and 2019 Battle Efficiency Award.



“It has been an absolute honor to serve as Kentucky’s commanding officer,” said Roman. “To the crew – I’m grateful for your efforts and sacrifices you’ve made over the past few years; you accomplished amazing feats and made it look easy…every Sailor worked really hard, worked as a team to make Kentucky great. I will never forget you guys. You will always be a part of my thoughts. Go Big Blue!”



Arbuckle previously served as the at-sea operational assessment and training support officer at Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor.



“Ken, you’ve clearly served with distinction and left a legacy of excellence on Kentucky. You have set a very high bar and I am honored and humbled to relieve you here today,” said Arbuckle. “This is truly an amazing opportunity to take command of Kentucky and her crew – an opportunity I am grateful for as I look forward to being a part of this team as we continue a tradition of unparalleled excellence in providing the American people an absolutely credible, reliable and survivable deterrent to any would-be adversary.”



Kentucky was commissioned in Groton, Connecticut, July 13, 1991. She is the 12th submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic-missile submarines (SSBNs), and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Kentucky is one of eight SSBNs stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, which provide the most survivable leg of the U.S. strategic deterrence triad.



