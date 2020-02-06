USS Kentucky Blue Changes Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 2, 2020) - Cmdr. Larry Arbuckle, from Medford, Oregon, assumed the duties and responsibilities as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) during a change of command, June 5. Arbuckle previously served as the at sea operational assessment and training support officer at Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez/Released)

