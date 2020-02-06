USS Kentucky Blue Changes Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 2, 2020) - Cmdr. Larry Arbuckle, from Medford, Oregon, assumed the duties and responsibilities as commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) during a change of command, June 5. Arbuckle previously served as the at sea operational assessment and training support officer at Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:35
    Photo ID: 6232762
    VIRIN: 200602-N-WJ386-2005
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Hometown: MEDFORD, OR, US
    Change of Command
    USS Kentucky
    CSG-9
    Submarine Group 9
    SSBN 737
    Squadron 17

