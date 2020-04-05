Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic

Spc. Kwabena Anim-Appiah (left) and Maj. Sarah Warner, soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard Medical Detachment, wear personal protective equipment at the Delaware Psychiatric Center in New Castle, Delaware, May 4, 2020. The soldiers and a joint team of medical professionals from the Delaware National Guard augmented DPC staff members after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the state-managed facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Carol Beachum)

