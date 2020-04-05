Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic [Image 15 of 15]

    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Ed Graves, a combat medic with the Delaware Army National Guard, works at the Delaware Psychiatric Center in New Castle, Delaware, May 4, 2020. Graves and a joint team of medical professionals from the Delaware National Guard augmented DPC staff members after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the state-managed facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Carol Beachum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 16:15
    Photo ID: 6232608
    VIRIN: 200504-Z-DL064-015
    Resolution: 2913x4032
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic

    TAGS

    soldier
    airmen
    medical
    delaware national guard
    delaware
    aeromedical
    virus
    nurses
    ppe
    pandemic
    aeromedical evacuation
    soldiers
    airman
    national guard
    face mask
    medical corps
    personal protective equipment
    medical service
    DEARNG
    DNG
    coronavirus
    covid19
    covid
    Covid19nationalguard
    netde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT