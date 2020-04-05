Sgt. Ed Graves, a combat medic with the Delaware Army National Guard, works at the Delaware Psychiatric Center in New Castle, Delaware, May 4, 2020. Graves and a joint team of medical professionals from the Delaware National Guard augmented DPC staff members after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the state-managed facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Carol Beachum)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6232608
|VIRIN:
|200504-Z-DL064-015
|Resolution:
|2913x4032
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT