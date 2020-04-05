Sgt. Ed Graves, a combat medic with the Delaware Army National Guard, works at the Delaware Psychiatric Center in New Castle, Delaware, May 4, 2020. Graves and a joint team of medical professionals from the Delaware National Guard augmented DPC staff members after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the state-managed facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Carol Beachum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 16:15 Photo ID: 6232608 VIRIN: 200504-Z-DL064-015 Resolution: 2913x4032 Size: 3.66 MB Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.