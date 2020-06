Del. National Guard steadies psychiatric center amid coronavirus pandemic

Maj. Lixin Wang, a nurse practitioner with the Delaware Army National Guard, works at the Delaware Psychiatric Center in New Castle, Delaware, May 3, 2020. Wang and a joint team of medical professionals from the Delaware National Guard augmented DPC staff members after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the state-managed facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Carol Beachum)

