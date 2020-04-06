Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conducting COVID-19 Testing [Image 3 of 4]

    Conducting COVID-19 Testing

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman from the 133rd Medical Group takes the COVID-19 test in St. Paul, Minn., June 4, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard, to include the 133rd Airlift Wing, were mobilized in support of Minnesota’s Executive Order 20-64 and performed duties that provided patrols, manned control points, and assisted firefighters in accomplishing their lifesaving mission by providing security throughout Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and its surrounding communities.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conducting COVID-19 Testing [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

