Conducting COVID-19 Testing

U.S. Air Force Airman from the 133rd Medical Group oversees the COVID-19 testing in St. Paul, Minn., June 4, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard, to include the 133rd Airlift Wing, were mobilized in support of Minnesota’s Executive Order 20-64 and performed duties that provided patrols, manned control points, and assisted firefighters in accomplishing their lifesaving mission by providing security throughout Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and its surrounding communities.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US