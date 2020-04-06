Instructing from the TV studio

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Renee Wiederspahn prepares herself to read from a teleprompter in the TEC television studios in East Tennessee, June 4, 2020, during recording sessions for virtual in-residence enlisted education. The Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center kicks off virtual in-residence remote NCO Academy as well as VIR-R Airman leadership school for the total U.S. Air Force this month. Sergeant Wiederspahn is assigned as PME instructor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020
Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US