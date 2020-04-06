Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Instructing from the TV studio [Image 2 of 3]

    Instructing from the TV studio

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Francolini reads from a teleprompter in the TEC television studios in East Tennessee, June 4, 2020, during recording sessions for virtual in-residence enlisted education. The Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center kicks off virtual in-residence remote NCO Academy as well as VIR-R Airman leadership school for the total U.S. Air Force this month. Sergeant Francolini is assigned as a PME instructor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:30
    Photo ID: 6232067
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-SM234-002
    Resolution: 4000x2670
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instructing from the TV studio [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Instructor studio session
    Instructing from the TV studio
    Instructing from the TV studio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAF instructors prove agility with classroom-to-camera skills

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    TEC
    Air Force
    USAF
    NCOA
    EPME
    Lankford Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT