Instructing from the TV studio

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Francolini reads from a teleprompter in the TEC television studios in East Tennessee, June 4, 2020, during recording sessions for virtual in-residence enlisted education. The Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center kicks off virtual in-residence remote NCO Academy as well as VIR-R Airman leadership school for the total U.S. Air Force this month. Sergeant Francolini is assigned as a PME instructor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
USAF instructors prove agility with classroom-to-camera skills
