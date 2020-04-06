Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instructor studio session [Image 1 of 3]

    Instructor studio session

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Francolini and Tech. Sgt. Renee Wiederspahn discuss enlisted professional military education recordings in the TEC-TV control room June 4, 2020, during recording sessions for virtual in-residence remote NCO academy for the total U.S. Air Force. TEC’s Lankford EPME Center in East Tennessee kicks off VIR-R NCO Academy as well as VIR-R Airman leadership school for more than 250 students, connected across the nation, beginning June 15. Sergeants Francolini and Wiederspahn are assigned to the center as PME instructors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:30
    Instructor studio session
    Instructing from the TV studio
    Instructing from the TV studio

    USAF instructors prove agility with classroom-to-camera skills

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    TEC
    Air Force
    USAF
    NCOA
    EPME
    Lankford Center

