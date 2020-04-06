U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Francolini and Tech. Sgt. Renee Wiederspahn discuss enlisted professional military education recordings in the TEC-TV control room June 4, 2020, during recording sessions for virtual in-residence remote NCO academy for the total U.S. Air Force. TEC’s Lankford EPME Center in East Tennessee kicks off VIR-R NCO Academy as well as VIR-R Airman leadership school for more than 250 students, connected across the nation, beginning June 15. Sergeants Francolini and Wiederspahn are assigned to the center as PME instructors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:30 Photo ID: 6232066 VIRIN: 200604-Z-SM234-001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 715.04 KB Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Instructor studio session [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.