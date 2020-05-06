31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

Aviano Air Base leadership attend the 31st Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey took command of the only permanently assigned U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft wing in NATO's Southern region and approximately 4,500 active-duty military members, nearly 550 U.S. civilians and 800 Italian civilian employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

