U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica, 31st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, presents his family with flowers and gifts during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica led 4,500 airmen supporting operations across three combatant commands from June 17, 2018 to June 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6231798 VIRIN: 200605-F-HC995-1165 Resolution: 4248x2833 Size: 1.47 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.