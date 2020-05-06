Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 9]

    31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica, 31st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, presents his family with flowers and gifts during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica led 4,500 airmen supporting operations across three combatant commands from June 17, 2018 to June 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

