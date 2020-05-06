Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey assumes command of the 31st Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey took command of the only permanently assigned U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft wing in NATO's Southern region and approximately 4,500 active-duty military members, nearly 550 U.S. civilians and 800 Italian civilian employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

    usafe
    changeofcommand
    31fw
    wyvernnation

