U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey assumes command of the 31st Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey took command of the only permanently assigned U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft wing in NATO's Southern region and approximately 4,500 active-duty military members, nearly 550 U.S. civilians and 800 Italian civilian employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6231792 VIRIN: 200605-F-ZX177-1130 Resolution: 8084x5390 Size: 6.28 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.