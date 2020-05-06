31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica, 31st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, bids farewell to the Wyvern Nation during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica led 4,500 airmen supporting operations across three combatant commands from June 17, 2018 to June 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

