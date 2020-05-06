Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

    31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Gen. John M. Wood, Third Air Force commander, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, welcomes Wyvern Nation to the 31st Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica, relinquished command of the 31st FW to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:44
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, 31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usafe
    changeofcommand
    31fw
    wyvernnation

