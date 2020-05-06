U.S. Air Force Major Gen. John M. Wood, Third Air Force commander, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, welcomes Wyvern Nation to the 31st Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica, relinquished command of the 31st FW to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).
This work, 31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander
