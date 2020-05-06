31st Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Major Gen. John M. Wood, Third Air Force commander, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, welcomes Wyvern Nation to the 31st Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel T. Lasica, relinquished command of the 31st FW to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

