An honor guard participates in an annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, May 15, 2020. The United States European Command hosted a virtual ceremony in order to properly honor all fallen service members during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 09:42
|Photo ID:
|6231790
|VIRIN:
|200515-A-JE279-0053
|Resolution:
|5712x4509
|Size:
|10.31 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day, a day to remember [Image 3 of 3], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
