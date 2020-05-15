Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day, a day to remember

    Memorial Day, a day to remember

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An honor guard participates in an annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, May 15, 2020. The United States European Command hosted a virtual ceremony in order to properly honor all fallen service members during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Germany
    U.S. European Command
    Honor Guard
    USEUCOM
    Stuttgart
    Memorial Day Service
    Patch Barracks
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    COVID-19
    virtual Memorial Day Ceremony

