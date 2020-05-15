Memorial Day, a day to remember

Lt. Gen. Stephen M. Twitty, Deputy Commander, United States European Command, salutes in honor of all fallen service members during the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, May 15, 2020. A virtual ceremony was hosted by USEUCOM to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
