Memorial Day, a day to remember

A virtual Memorial Day Ceremony is hosted by the United States European Command to honor all fallen service members during the COVID-19 pandemic at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, May 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
|05.15.2020
|06.05.2020 09:42
|6231803
|200515-A-JE279-0217
|8016x5324
|27.08 MB
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|3
|0
|0
