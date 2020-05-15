Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day, a day to remember

    Memorial Day, a day to remember

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A virtual Memorial Day Ceremony is hosted by the United States European Command to honor all fallen service members during the COVID-19 pandemic at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, May 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:42
    Photo ID: 6231803
    VIRIN: 200515-A-JE279-0217
    Resolution: 8016x5324
    Size: 27.08 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day, a day to remember [Image 3 of 3], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

