Military Working Dogs wear protective equipment for live fire exercise

U.S. Army Spc. David Sheriff of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, puts on protective paw coverings for Ddagmar, a military working dog, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 07:06
|Photo ID:
|6231633
|VIRIN:
|200529-A-DS044-1093
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.57 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
