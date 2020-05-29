Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs wear protective equipment for live fire exercise [Image 6 of 10]

    Military Working Dogs wear protective equipment for live fire exercise

    IRAQ

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Spc. Derek Mustard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Spc. David Sheriff of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, puts on protective paw coverings for Ddagmar, a military working dog, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020
    Photo ID: 6231626
    VIRIN: 200529-A-DS044-1036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.66 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs wear protective equipment for live fire exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Derek Mustard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

