Soldiers with the Mississippi Army National Guard recieve their mission brief for civil unrest operations in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2020. The Soldiers are part of Task Force Magnolia; the Mississippi National Guard’s response to civil unrest due to recent riots throughout the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6231398
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-IX958-1024
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|16.98 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Magnolia Supports Civil Authorities in D.C. [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
