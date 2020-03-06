Task Force Magnolia Supports Civil Authorities in D.C.

U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Sheffield, a cavalry scout assigned to Troop C, 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands in formation while receiving a mission brief for civil unrest operations in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2020. Sheffield is part of Task Force Magnolia; the Mississippi National Guard’s response to civil unrest due to recent riots throughout the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot)
