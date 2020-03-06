U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Sheffield, a cavalry scout assigned to Troop C, 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands in formation while receiving a mission brief for civil unrest operations in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2020. Sheffield is part of Task Force Magnolia; the Mississippi National Guard’s response to civil unrest due to recent riots throughout the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:50 Photo ID: 6231389 VIRIN: 200603-Z-IX958-1020 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 18.11 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Magnolia Supports Civil Authorities in D.C. [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.