Task Force Magnolia Supports Civil Authorities in D.C.

U S. Army Spc. Gerald Shields, a M1 armor crewman assigned to Company D, 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands guard in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2020. Shields is part of Task Force Magnolia; the Mississippi National Guard’s response to civil unrest due to recent riots throughout the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot).

