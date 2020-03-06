Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Magnolia Supports Civil Authorities in D.C. [Image 19 of 21]

    Task Force Magnolia Supports Civil Authorities in D.C.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    U S. Army Spc. Gerald Shields, a M1 armor crewman assigned to Company D, 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands guard in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2020. Shields is part of Task Force Magnolia; the Mississippi National Guard’s response to civil unrest due to recent riots throughout the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:50
    Photo ID: 6231396
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-IX958-1022
    Resolution: 2560x3840
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Magnolia Supports Civil Authorities in D.C. [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

