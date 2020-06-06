Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 2, 2020. The Eagle's air superiority is achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
