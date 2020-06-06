Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 2, 2020. The Eagle's air superiority is achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 16:53
    VIRIN: 200602-F-PW483-0292
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

