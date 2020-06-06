A 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot waves as he taxis an F-15C Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 2, 2020. The 493rd FS conducts routine training to ensure the Liberty Wing remains combat ready in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 16:47 Photo ID: 6231344 VIRIN: 200602-F-PW483-0201 Resolution: 3751x2378 Size: 6.15 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.