    Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness

    Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot waves as he taxis an F-15C Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 2, 2020. The 493rd FS conducts routine training to ensure the Liberty Wing remains combat ready in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness, by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

