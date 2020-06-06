Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron prepares to land at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 2, 2020. The Liberty Wing continues to maintain combat readiness in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

