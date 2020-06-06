An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron prepares to land at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 2, 2020. The Liberty Wing continues to maintain combat readiness in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6231348
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-PW483-0227
|Resolution:
|4174x2628
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
This work, Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
