    Iowa National Guard operate joint COVID-19 call center

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Capt. Samuel Otto 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. David Mertz, 185th Air Refueling Wing, Air National Guard prepares to make a call at the COVID-19 call center in Sioux City, Iowa on June 3, 2020. Call centers assist the Iowa Department of Public Health to collect voluntary data to track the spread of the virus in surrounding communities throughout Iowa.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 16:43
    Photo ID: 6231334
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-OH907-003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard operate joint COVID-19 call center [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

