Army and Air National Guard members use tablets and phones provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health to make calls at the COVID-19 call center in Sioux City, Iowa on June 3, 2020. Call centers assist IDPH to collect voluntary data to track the spread of the virus in surrounding communities throughout Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6231333
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-OH907-002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard operate joint COVID-19 call center [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
