Army and Air National Guard members use tablets and phones provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health to make calls at the COVID-19 call center in Sioux City, Iowa on June 3, 2020. Call centers assist IDPH to collect voluntary data to track the spread of the virus in surrounding communities throughout Iowa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 16:43 Photo ID: 6231333 VIRIN: 200603-Z-OH907-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.72 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa National Guard operate joint COVID-19 call center [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.