Iowa National Guard operate joint COVID-19 call center

Staff Sgt. David Mertz, 185th Air Refueling Wing, Air National Guard prepares to make a call at the COVID-19 call center in Sioux City, Iowa on June 3, 2020. Call centers assist the Iowa Department of Public Health to collect voluntary data to track the spread of the virus in surrounding communities throughout Iowa.

