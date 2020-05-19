Taking a virtual approach to ALS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alize Patton, Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, conducts a course through a virtual teleconference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2020. Conducting a virtual ALS is just one example of how Airmen from Davis-Monthan are leading the Air Force in innovation and readiness while developing the next leaders of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 14:06
|Photo ID:
|6230984
|VIRIN:
|200519-F-CJ465-3044
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|14.8 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
