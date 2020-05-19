Taking a virtual approach to ALS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Rucker, Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, conducts a course through a virtual teleconference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2020. The traditionally in-person course is being executed primarily through virtual teleconferencing due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
