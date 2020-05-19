U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Rucker, Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, conducts a course through a virtual teleconference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2020. The traditionally in-person course is being executed primarily through virtual teleconferencing due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 14:06 Photo ID: 6230981 VIRIN: 200519-F-CJ465-3006 Resolution: 6188x3480 Size: 11.25 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking a virtual approach to ALS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.