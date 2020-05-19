Taking a virtual approach to ALS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Williams, Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, conducts a course through a virtual teleconference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2020. Conducting a virtual ALS is just one example of how Airmen from Davis-Monthan are leading the Air Force in innovation and readiness while developing the next leaders of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

