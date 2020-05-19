Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking a virtual approach to ALS [Image 3 of 5]

    Taking a virtual approach to ALS

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Williams, Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, conducts a course through a virtual teleconference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2020. Conducting a virtual ALS is just one example of how Airmen from Davis-Monthan are leading the Air Force in innovation and readiness while developing the next leaders of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 14:06
    Photo ID: 6230982
    VIRIN: 200519-F-CJ465-3017
    Resolution: 5445x4357
    Size: 12.62 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking a virtual approach to ALS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

