Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol

Nebraska National Guard Soldiers with Troop B, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Nebraska State Patrol Troopers, May 31, 2020, outside the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard was activated to support civil authorities in protecting property and ensuring the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Capt. Erin Rodell)

