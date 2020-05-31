Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Sean Wilson briefs Capt. Kevin Rose, commander of Troop B, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, inside the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, May 31, 2020, as National Guard Soldiers arrive to support civil authorities in protecting property and ensuring the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Capt. Erin Rodell)

