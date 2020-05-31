Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol [Image 5 of 7]

    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Capt. Erin Rodell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers with Troop B, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Nebraska State Patrol Troopers, May 31, 2020, outside the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard was activated to support civil authorities in protecting property and ensuring the safety of Nebraskans participating lawfully in peaceful demonstrations. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Capt. Erin Rodell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:17
    Photo ID: 6230611
    VIRIN: 200531-Z-RD010-174
    Resolution: 2896x1944
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Erin Rodell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol
    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol
    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol
    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol
    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol
    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol
    Nebraska National Guard supports law enforcement at Nebraska Capitol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    Partnerships
    Lincoln
    civil authorities
    Capitol
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Military Police
    protect
    Citizen Soldiers
    civil unrest
    State Patrol
    pro-mask
    Nebraska State Patrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT