U.S Army Reserve Soldiers with the 79th Quartermaster Company practice putting on gas masks during chemical warfare training at the North Houston Reserve Center in Houston, Texas, on Mar. 10, 2019. Getting familiar with life saving equipment like this can preserve the functionality of the unit during a situation where the Soldiers encounter dangerous chemicals.



Courtesy Photo by U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Rodolfo Rodriguez

