Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mask up [Image 2 of 2]

    Mask up

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S Army Reserve Soldiers with the 79th Quartermaster Company practice putting on gas masks during chemical warfare training at the North Houston Reserve Center in Houston, Texas, on Mar. 10, 2019. Getting familiar with life saving equipment like this can preserve the functionality of the unit during a situation where the Soldiers encounter dangerous chemicals.

    Courtesy Photo by U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Rodolfo Rodriguez

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2019
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 10:40
    Photo ID: 6230556
    VIRIN: 200604-A-EQ434-002
    Resolution: 720x1480
    Size: 281.7 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mask up [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Darkness isn’t a problem
    Mask up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Service
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    DSCA
    Texas
    Education
    Mobilization
    Houston
    Readiness
    USAR
    Training
    Deployment
    Professionalism
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Army Total Force
    79th Quartermaster Company
    America’s Army Reserve
    211th Regional Support Group
    COVID19ARMYRESERVE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT