    Darkness isn’t a problem [Image 1 of 2]

    Darkness isn’t a problem

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2019

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S Army Reserve Soldiers with the 79th Quartermaster Company conduct night driver’s training to familiarize Soldiers with driving at night while using vision devices at Pundt Park in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 9, 2019. This training provides Soldiers the opportunity to gain confidence in their equipment while refining their critical skills in preparation for future missions.

    Courtesy Photo by U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Rodolfo Rodriguez

    Date Taken: 11.09.2019
    Darkness isn’t a problem
