APRA HARBOR (June 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Airman Matthew Malvas, from Makati City, Philippines, mans the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor July 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Hometown: MAKATI, NUV, PH This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Pyoung Yi