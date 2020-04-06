APRA HARBOR (June 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Sheila Ferreira, from New Bedford, Mass., mans the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor July 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 03:57
|Photo ID:
|6230252
|VIRIN:
|200604-N-VY375-2033
|Resolution:
|4582x3280
|Size:
|901.73 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Hometown:
|NEW BEDFORD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
