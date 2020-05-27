Guardsmen on the frontline of COVID-19 demobilize

Spc. Raymond Slayden of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, part of Joint Task Force Ready Guardian, reviews his discharge paperwork as he and his unit begin the demobilization process after being activated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lawrence, Kansas, May 27, 2020. Ross and other 2-137th Soldiers have been actively working food packaging and food distribution missions across the state. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Safford, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

