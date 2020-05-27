Guardsmen on the frontline of COVID-19 demobilize

Soldiers of the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, part of Joint Task Force Ready Guardian, begin the demobilization process after being activated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at Lawrence, Kansas, May 27, 2020. Soldiers from the 2-137th have been actively working food packaging and food distribution missions across the state. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Safford, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

