    Guardsmen on the frontline of COVID-19 demobilize [Image 1 of 4]

    Guardsmen on the frontline of COVID-19 demobilize

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Safford 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Spc. Grant Swearngin of Company C, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, part of Joint Task Force Ready Guardian, reviews his discharge paperwork as he and his unit begin the demobilization process after being activated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lawrence, Kansas, May 27, 2020. Ross and other 2-137th Soldiers have been actively working food packaging and food distribution missions across the state. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Safford, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen on the frontline of COVID-19 demobilize [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guard
    demobilization
    lawrence
    taskforce
    KSNG
    KansasProud
    pandemic: response
    coronavirus
    covid-19

