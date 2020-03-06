Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:31 Photo ID: 6230012 VIRIN: 200603-A-QC975-1612 Resolution: 2733x1924 Size: 1.23 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: FORT DRUM, NY, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New Commander, New Mission: 10th MDSB welcomes Miller [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.