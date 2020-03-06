Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Commander, New Mission: 10th MDSB welcomes Miller

    New Commander, New Mission: 10th MDSB welcomes Miller

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commanding General – Support, passes the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade Colors to Col. Erin Miller during a change of command ceremony held at the historic LeRay Mansion June 3, 2020, on Fort Drum, NY.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Commander, New Mission: 10th MDSB welcomes Miller [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Muleskinners
    Sustainment Brigade
    Col. Matthew Bresko
    Col. Erin Miller
    10th MDSB

