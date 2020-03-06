New Commander, New Mission: 10th MDSB welcomes Miller

FORT DRUM, NY – Col. Erin C. Miller assumed command of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, from the unit's outgoing commander, Col. Matthew S. Bresko, during a change of command ceremony Jun. 3, 2020, at the historic LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum, NY.

Brig. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commanding General – Support, served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony.



"The Sustainment Brigade requires the best leaders that we have," said Schmidt. "This organization is incredibly complex. They are deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Latvia, Germany, Greece, Romania, Kuwait, and recently deployed for COVID efforts in the states in New Jersey, New York, and New England."



Miller's arrival comes at a time where the operational tempo is high as the brigade headquarters is soon to be deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.



“I am humbled and excited to join your ranks today and to serve alongside you as we exploit the opportunities and tackle the challenges that lie ahead,” said Miller.



Bresko, who helmed the 10th MDSB for nearly two years, had a message for his Soldiers.



"To the officers, noncommissioned officers, Soldiers, and Families of this brigade, the true heroes. My thanks will never be enough, but I am proud of you, and I am proud to be a member of the history of this brigade," said Bresko.



Miller, who most recently served as an Army War College Fellow in the Center for Transportation and Logistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is no stranger to Fort Drum. She served as an Operations Officer for the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) in a previous assignment.



“It’s truly an honor and a privilege that I don’t take lightly,” said Miller. “It’s great to be back.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:31 Story ID: 371404 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Commander, New Mission: 10th MDSB welcomes Miller, by SGT Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.