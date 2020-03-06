New Commander, New Mission: 10th MDSB welcomes Miller

Brig. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commanding General – Support, pins Col. Matthew S. Bresko as he is awarded with a Legion of Merit for his time served as the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade commander during a change of command ceremony held at the historic LeRay Mansion June 3, 2020, on Fort Drum, NY.

Date Taken: 06.03.2020
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US