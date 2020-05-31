Civil Unrest 2020

U.S. Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing take part in riot control training taught by the 133rd Security Forces Squadron in support of civil unrest in St. Paul, Minn., May 31, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard support civil authorities throughout the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area while activists and protestors took to the streets to make their voices heard. While community members demonstrate their 1st Amendment right in a peaceful manner, the immediate mission of the Guard is to protect life, property and restore order through a time of civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Lewellen)

Date Taken: 05.31.2020