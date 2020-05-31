Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Unrest 2020 [Image 2 of 9]

    Civil Unrest 2020

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Lewellen 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing take part in riot control training taught by the 133rd Security Forces Squadron in support of civil unrest in St. Paul, Minn., May 31, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard support civil authorities throughout the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area while activists and protestors took to the streets to make their voices heard. While community members demonstrate their 1st Amendment right in a peaceful manner, the immediate mission of the Guard is to protect life, property and restore order through a time of civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Lewellen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:59
    Photo ID: 6229917
    VIRIN: 200531-Z-BY809-0002
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Unrest 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jessica Lewellen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minneapolis
    St. Paul
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    Protest
    Civil Unrest
    133 Airlift Wing
    133 AW

